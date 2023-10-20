  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
05/03/2025
$1,26M
17/02/2025
$1,27M
24/12/2024
$1,25M
;
6
ID: 23471
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Renovated apartment 5 rooms - 140m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Soucca balcony 7 and 5 m2, 2nd floor Apartment located on Harav Haim Mihlin Street in Bet veigan, near the Yeshiva Kol Yaacov. Located on the 2nd floor of a building of 4 floors, 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms. 2 soccah terraces of 7m2 and 5m2, 3 exhibitions, renovated decades ago 102m2 plus a 2 rooms 1/2 of 30m2 (separate unit) rented at 3.800sh/month Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Strands, air conditioning, damper, gas heater, radiators Armored door, 1 parking, elevator, Price : 4.500.000 shekels (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
