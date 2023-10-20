Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Renovated apartment 5 rooms - 140m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Soucca balcony 7 and 5 m2, 2nd floor
Apartment located on Harav Haim Mihlin Street in Bet veigan, near the Yeshiva Kol Yaacov.
Located on the 2nd floor of a building of 4 floors, 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms. 2 soccah terraces of 7m2 and 5m2, 3 exhibitions, renovated decades ago
102m2 plus a 2 rooms 1/2 of 30m2 (separate unit) rented at 3.800sh/month
Living- dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Strands, air conditioning, damper, gas heater, radiators
Armored door, 1 parking, elevator,
Price : 4.500.000 shekels
(This award does not include our agency commission)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
