  Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur

Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,39M
01/03/2025
$1,39M
10/02/2025
$1,37M
08/01/2025
$1,36M
23/12/2024
$1,38M
;
3
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23437
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer! RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction! It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues, amenities... Characteristics: - House of 6 rooms (5 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room), - 200 m2 of living area spread over 2 levels, - 400 m2 plot offering the possibility of having a swimming pool built, - Pleasant volumes with large openings, - Beautiful master suite designed for absolute comfort, - 2 private parking spaces. Highlights: - You can customize the finishes: choose your kitchen and air conditioning according to your tastes, - Quiet residential area but also close to Highway 6, the Park district, the future train station, the Club Holmes Place, - A very high standing house with the possibility to work closely with the developer to finalize the details to your liking, Delivery scheduled for summer 2025, allowing you to plan your accommodation. Come live in this pastoral home, while living in a peaceful and green environment, where nature and modernity meet! BEEZRAT HACHEM BEYA

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

