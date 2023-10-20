Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer!
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction!
It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues, amenities...
Characteristics:
- House of 6 rooms (5 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room),
- 200 m2 of living area spread over 2 levels,
- 400 m2 plot offering the possibility of having a swimming pool built,
- Pleasant volumes with large openings,
- Beautiful master suite designed for absolute comfort,
- 2 private parking spaces.
Highlights:
- You can customize the finishes: choose your kitchen and air conditioning according to your tastes,
- Quiet residential area but also close to Highway 6, the Park district, the future train station, the Club Holmes Place,
- A very high standing house with the possibility to work closely with the developer to finalize the details to your liking,
Delivery scheduled for summer 2025, allowing you to plan your accommodation.
Come live in this pastoral home, while living in a peaceful and green environment, where nature and modernity meet!
BEEZRAT HACHEM BEYA
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets
Grills, armored door, elevator
Need for renovations
Price : 2,750,000sh
(This price does not include our agency commissi…
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar.
terrace of 10 m2.
pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad.
city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense