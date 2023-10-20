  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Baka

Residential quarter Baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
02/04/2025
$755,621
16/02/2025
$757,773
07/01/2025
$738,943
;
6
ID: 24407
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Français Français
Beautiful 4 rooms of 92 m2 at the cadastre rue hanauh Albek with balcony of 8,5 m2 partly soucah located on the 5th floor with a splendid view of the walls of jerusalem, elevator + a cellar and 2 parking spaces free of charge

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
