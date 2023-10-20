Residential quarter A ne pas manquer endroit calme grand jardin proche de la mer

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
20/02/2026
$1,72M
11/07/2025
$1,54M
;
10
ID: 26728
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Superb ground garden of 74 m2 with private garden of 60 m2 (cadastre) Street Yona Anavi! Imagine... an independent entrance, high ceilings for an exceptional living space, and a garden where you can relax in total privacy. All just 200 meters from the square and amenities! - 3 bright pieces arranged with taste - Private garden of 60 m2 (cadastre) - Independent entrance for assured tranquility - High ceilings for a feeling of space Ideal location: close to the square and shops Possibility of location to add a mamad in the garden

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$780,615
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Natanya south beach confort et Elegance duplex meuble avec vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,70M
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Hadera, Israel
from
$658,350
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A 4-room apartment (3 bedrooms) of 107 m2, - On the 4th floor with Shabbat elevator, - A beautiful living space overlooking a sunny terrace of about 12 m2, - A beautiful modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage open to the living room, - A …
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxur…
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications