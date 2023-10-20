Residential quarter A ne pas manquer endroit calme grand jardin proche de la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Superb ground garden of 74 m2 with private garden of 60 m2 (cadastre) Street Yona Anavi!
Imagine... an independent entrance, high ceilings for an exceptional living space, and a garden where you can relax in total privacy. All just 200 meters from the square and amenities!
- 3 bright pieces arranged with taste
- Private garden of 60 m2 (cadastre)
- Independent entrance for assured tranquility
- High ceilings for a feeling of space
Ideal location: close to the square and shops
Possibility of location to add a mamad in the garden
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
