  Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem

Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
05/03/2025
$1,01M
17/02/2025
$1,01M
24/12/2024
$998,379
;
6
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23468
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller shutters, grilling Cave 5m2, Covered parking Price: 3.590.000sh (this price does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
