Residential quarter Grand jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
02/03/2025
$2,39M
10/02/2025
$2,49M
01/01/2025
$2,50M
7
ID: 24031
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

MOSHAVA GUERMANIT - in the gardens of Katmon. Apartment on the ground floor with a huge garden of about 370 m2 quiet and green + a closed terrace of 30 m2. Elevator. Parking. cellar

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Maison refaite a neuf de haut standing
Hadera, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana. very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking. Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED, Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East One bathroom + 2 Wc Rare product Don't miss it!
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,85M
Rue Reuven Apartment of 5 large rooms Statement nine 113 square meters Balcony 12 square meters new building Saturday lift parking lot safe warehouse brilliant
