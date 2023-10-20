Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
**Windows of Jerusalem Building, Downtown
Entrance hall
Elevator
3 pieces
11th floor out of 12
Parking
Fully furnished
Price: NIS 6,700
Monthly expenses: 555 NIS
Municipal tax (Arnona): NIS 359 per month
Available from 01/05/2025**
Jerusalem, Israel
For sale in Mekor Haim - at the beginning of the street,
A very spacious apartment! Completely renovated. 4 rooms, 100 square meters
Kitchen and living room of about 50 m2 + balcony of about 10 m2. Elevator, parking and warehouse
SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN!
Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem
Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway
3 pieces 65m2
fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant
Large living room
Air conditioning
In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, …
Beautiful house 7 rooms (300 m2) on 3 levels with private elevator, private garden (175 m2), nice roof terrace (100 m2), quiet, pastoral and green, 2 parking spaces, 2 large cellars, basement, right of construction