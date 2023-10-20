Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
08/04/2025
$1,826
05/03/2025
$1,882
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25273
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
**Windows of Jerusalem Building, Downtown Entrance hall Elevator 3 pieces 11th floor out of 12 Parking Fully furnished Price: NIS 6,700 Monthly expenses: 555 NIS Municipal tax (Arnona): NIS 359 per month Available from 01/05/2025**

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

