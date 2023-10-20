  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
02/04/2025
$1,54M
02/03/2025
$1,54M
10/02/2025
$1,52M
01/01/2025
$1,53M
;
3
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24019
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Delivery in 32 months of a large Penthouse 5P of 135 m2, HSP 2.97 m, master suite, high quality finishes, terrace with stunning views of 55 m2. at unbeatable price of 35,000 shekels/m2 Hadassa Agency Takam

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

