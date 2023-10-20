Residential quarter Penthouse neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Delivery in 32 months of a large Penthouse 5P of 135 m2, HSP 2.97 m, master suite, high quality finishes, terrace with stunning views of 55 m2. at unbeatable price of 35,000 shekels/m2
Hadassa Agency Takam
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park.
In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view.
Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room.
D…
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2
Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms
5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view
Elevator R…