  4. Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux

Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$477,530
02/04/2025
$477,530
24/02/2025
$478,890
04/02/2025
$471,070
24/12/2024
$472,770
5
ID: 23487
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

A neve dkalim a ground garden of 4 rooms in quiet area

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

