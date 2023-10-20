  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Immense appartement avec terrasse et vue a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
02/04/2025
$2,23M
19/02/2025
$2,24M
26/12/2024
$2,21M
;
8
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Located in a quiet street, this very large apartment is located in a small building with only 4 apartments. Enjoy a private entrance leading to a huge stay opening onto a terrace with a breathtaking panoramic view. Modern American cuisine is perfect for kitchen lovers. The apartment includes 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, offering all the necessary comforts for a family. In addition, an independent unit adjoining the apartment can be rented separately, ideal for guests or as an office. Characteristics: Private entrance Immense living room with terrace Panoramic view American cuisine 4 large bedrooms 3 bathrooms Independent unit attached Parking included Don't miss this unique opportunity! Contact us for more information or to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

