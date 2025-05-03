Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm.
Highlights of the property:
Location: Located…
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem
Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Spacious apartment in Kiryat Shmuel!
Address : Rue Arave Berlin, Kiryat Shmuel
Area : 139 m2 + terrace of 70 m2
Beautiful view of the Knesset
Private car park
This bright and spacious apartment is a rare opportunity! It is fully renovated, offering the possibility to accommodate your needs…
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland .
Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Welcome to this charming apartment, completely renovated with care and elegance, ideal for a family looking for a peaceful and warm living environment. Located on the 1st floor of an old and low building, with several entrances, this property offers both character and modernity.
Surface: 83…
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel .
Ideal loca…
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters,
Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access
Two entrances.
Tama 38 shor…
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive project in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem.
"Bustan arnona", this shop-like project includes two small 6-storey buildings for 44 units, offering unique apartments and penthouses with impressive outdoor spaces.
The apartme…
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the prestigious Rehavia district. This area is characterized by quiet streets and a neat environment, with easy access to the city centre. The nearby Gaza street offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, bank…
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem
Close to trams and shops
Degage view
Parking and cellar included
Immediate entry
Price from 4.350.00.000sh
excluding our agency fees
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call …
Discover this charming and bright 2-room apartment located on Eliyahu Mani Street, just steps from the famous Mahane Yehuda Market, top rated restaurants and convenient public transport.
Located on the 1st floor of a modern building with elevator for Shabbat, this apartment is perfect for p…
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim
Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
Beautiful 4 rooms of 92 m2 at the cadastre rue hanauh Albek with balcony of 8,5 m2 partly soucah located on the 5th floor with a splendid view of the walls of jerusalem, elevator + a cellar and 2 parking spaces
free of charge
In the first quarter outside the walls of Jerusalem
In the heart of Yemen Moshe district,
historic house with high ceilings and lots of stamp,
House on two levels 300 m2.
A large terrace of about 30 m2 with panoramic view
Requires total renovation
13900000 shekels
SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN!
Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem
Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway
3 pieces 65m2
fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant
Large living room
Air conditioning
In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, …
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown
Floor: 6th
Parts: 2
Balcony: Yes
Parking : Yes
Furnished: No
Available from: 15 June 2025
Rent : 6,200 NIS
Condominium charges (Va'ad Bayit): 550 NIS per month
Semerenko Group
Municipal tax (Arnona): Approximately 4,500 NIS per year
You said:
1 .
I m…
MAMILLA
Yitzhak Kariv Street
127 m2 gross (100 m2 net)
3 pieces
2nd floor (equivalent 4th floor in practice)
2 bathrooms
Parking
2 elevators, including a Shabbat elevator
Fully furnished
An exceptional apartment located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, just above the avenues of…
In the heart of Bayit began near tram, bus, shops and children's park.
New building after Tama 38 with private parking, lifts Chabat, common garden for the construction of the sourca, digicode to the entrance.
Apartment 5 rooms new very invested, with balcony 12m2, magnificent modern kitche…
This unique location located on the Western Wall Square in the heart of the Jewish quarter of Jerusalem presents, after 2500 years!, an exceptional real estate opportunity with profound historical and religious significance. Its unrivalled proximity to the Western Wall Square, just a few met…
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator
Charming building with elevator
3 bedrooms
3rd floor
parking lot
Mahsan
Arnona neighbourhood, Jerusalem
Pastoral Atmosphere of Jerusalem
Community of quality, close to cultural and leisure centres.
Close to the Bekaa district
Beautiful house 7 rooms (300 m2) on 3 levels with private elevator, private garden (175 m2), nice roof terrace (100 m2), quiet, pastoral and green, 2 parking spaces, 2 large cellars, basement, right of construction
EXCLUSIVITY - FOR SALES- Jerusalem, City Centre
Luxury building with lobby, 24/7 caretaker, 4 Shabbat elevators and reception room.
✨ Beautiful 3-room 83 m2 with balcony offering stunning views of the Old Town and Har Habayit!
Top-of-the-range open-plan kitchen, spacious living room, master…
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
no work has been planned
5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions.
2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park.
,
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 …
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Beautiful furnished apartment of 3 rooms of 80m2 , with terrace soccah on the 17th floor with beautiful view.
Immediate entrance, Pictures on request
Located in a new building, 100m from the hakala rakevet, 5 minutes from the tahana merkazit and the train to Tel Aviv in 26 minutes.
Air con…
This is a shell property.
Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, an…
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood!
Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building.
The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes…
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipp…
Perfectly furnished and designed apartment in the heart of Rehavia - 3 terraces for stunning views, renovated building, elevator Shabbat, private parking,
Central Air Conditioner, Smart Home, Underfloor Heating, Alarm, Intercom
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street.
In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator.
Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka.
Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets
Grills, armored door, elevator
Need for renovations
Price : 2,750,000sh
(This price does not include our agency commissi…
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and just a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
**Windows of Jerusalem Building, Downtown
Entrance hall
Elevator
3 pieces
11th floor out of 12
Parking
Fully furnished
Price: NIS 6,700
Monthly expenses: 555 NIS
Municipal tax (Arnona): NIS 359 per month
Available from 01/05/2025**
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new!
Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathroo…
In the Residence Migdale Yerouchalayim In the city center of Jerusalem, proximity of the great synagogue, and 7 minutes walk from the mamilla.
In a beautiful residence with swimming pool, gym, guard 24/24,
very nice 2 rooms well arranged with views of the walls, fully equipped and furnished.…
Exclusive: Sale Jerusalem
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, at the foot of the tram and a few minutes from the Mamila!
Small new building, beautiful lobby, asc Chabat: apartment 3 rooms 72m2 + balcony soucca 9m2 fully Soucca, very invested, large bedrooms, american kitchen, bathroom/ bat…
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2.
Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem!
Alone on the f…
Apartment 5 rooms 119m2 with terrace 12m2 (soucca part for 2 people) Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
In good condition
Price: 4.300.000sh
Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen
4 bedrooms (1 mamad)
1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech powder, electric radiators, electric shutters, grilling
A…
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…
64 apartments are offered for rent:
Studios
Apartments 2 rooms
Apartments 3 rooms
Floor collective shelter (Mamad)
The apartments are furnished and equipped to offer maximum comfort.
Planned:
Fully equipped gym
Shared workspaces
Possibility of parking
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathroom, 3 toilet + cellar and 1 parking space
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park.
In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view.
Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room.
D…
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction.
In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view.
2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom.
Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …
New on the market!
In the district of Ramat Sharet bordering Bayit Vagan, in a quiet and pavilion street, very requested location.
House of 280m2 net with a beautiful private courtyard of 150m2.
On 3 floors, very spacious and bright, huge living room and separate kitchen, master suite on the…
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount
New, designed to high and bright standards
4 air directions
4 bathrooms
parking lot
In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city.
facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun
2 bathrooms ,
cellar and free parking
New penthouse 5 rooms 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cul…
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby
Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces .
a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
In the city centre of Jerusalem, close to Chouk Mahane Yehuda and Tramway.
4 rooms with a surface of 98.5 m2, very sunny and very quiet apartment.
Magnificent view of each window on the park and the keneset.
potential to make it a 5pieces .
very serious sellers.
Free of charge
Discover this magnificent 119 m2 apartment, ideally located on the 12th floor of a prestigious Varshawski Street Tower, in the sought after district of Har Homa. This elegant and modern living space offers:
5 spacious rooms, including a bright living room opening onto a terrace of 14 m2 wit…
Renovated apartment 5 rooms - 140m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
Soucca balcony 7 and 5 m2, 2nd floor
Apartment located on Harav Haim Mihlin Street in Bet veigan, near the Yeshiva Kol Yaacov.
Located on the 2nd floor of a building of 4 floors, 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms. 2 soccah terraces of 7…
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking
Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
Luxury and unique duplex, 515 square meters net (about 1,000 square meters gross). 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms. Entrance level: 76 square meters of parking, 2 warehouses and a swimming pool service area Entertainment level: approximately 300 square meters with heated pool, jacuzzi, gym, dry and …
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor.
The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room).
In addition, the apartment is equippe…
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2
located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg
4 bedrooms, (parental room)
2 bathrooms, 3 toilets
air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access
Price: 4.500.000sh.
agency commission 2% + Maam
For mor…
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 ( 5 rooms original possibility to render it in its condition with ease and has less cost ) terrace of 11 m2 with a panoramic view of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, both central and quiet, green area, near synagogues and public garden, charming apartment on the ground floor, complete accessibility, fully renovated, large balcony with soucca.
Parking in the building and cellar of 9 m2. Free now! Hadassa Exclusive, TAKAM agency
Located in a charming pedestrian street in the lively centre of Jerusalem, this 40 square meters apartment with 1 bedroom offers unbeatable comfort and charm. Just 10 steps from the street level and 20 minutes walk from the Old Town and the Western Wall, this apartment is perfect for living …
Exquisite luxury apartment in the heart of Jerusalem
Discover the quintessence of luxury life in the lively centre of Jerusalem. This superb apartment, located on the 2nd floor of a prestigious building with an intelligent elevator at the cutting edge of technology, offers an unparalleled l…
In the most prestigious new project of the city center of Jerusalem, guard 24/7, luxurious lobby, semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, mikvé for men and women, synagogue and more.
Luxury apartment new developer 2 rooms 44 meters + 10 meters balcony, high standing kitchen with central ilot…