  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Beit Shemesh

New buildings for sale in Beit Shemesh

Beit Shemesh
7
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$893,100
Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$669,000
Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$791,100
Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go