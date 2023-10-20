Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A new luxury residential project in Jerusalem is close to the great synagogue and 7 minutes walk from the Mamilla.
This prestigious residential project harmoniously combines the intelligent and modern construction, alongside a classic design.
This residence is located in the heart of Jerusalem under renovation, with a luxurious entrance hall especially High, offering all the modern amenities found in the contemporary front line technology. The 9-storey structure includes a variety of apartments ranging from 2 to 5 rooms and luxurious penthouses, all finished according to the highest standards, with an indoor pool and spa.
Jerusalem, Israel
