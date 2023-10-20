  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
26/08/2025
$1,19M
14/07/2025
$1,11M
;
7
ID: 26953
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

A new luxury residential project in Jerusalem is close to the great synagogue and 7 minutes walk from the Mamilla. This prestigious residential project harmoniously combines the intelligent and modern construction, alongside a classic design. This residence is located in the heart of Jerusalem under renovation, with a luxurious entrance hall especially High, offering all the modern amenities found in the contemporary front line technology. The 9-storey structure includes a variety of apartments ranging from 2 to 5 rooms and luxurious penthouses, all finished according to the highest standards, with an indoor pool and spa.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

