  Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
26/08/2025
$1,03M
14/07/2025
$960,678
;
3
ID: 26912
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem. - A residence of 2 beautiful 19-story tower with high level services, prestigious lobby with ceiling height, fully equipped gym, and business lounge. - Large choice of apartments ranging from 3 , 4 and 5 rooms to the pentahouse . All apartments are equipped with VRF air conditioning, + underfloor heating Electric shutters, insulating glazing etc. Very flexible schedule; delivery 48 months .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
