  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 32817
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$734,755
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,46M
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$809,730
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$668,777
Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications