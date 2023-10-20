  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Beit Shemesh
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite

Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$791,100
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27963
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Beit Shemesh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment enjoys an optimized design, quality services and a parking + cellar included. Attractive investment: high demand, growth potential, advantageous payment terms (15% on signature, balance 3 months before delivery – no indexation). Planned delivery T3 2028.

Location on the map

Beit Shemesh, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,61M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$885,000
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,37M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$921,000
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$791,100
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Show all Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$897,000
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 2 buildings,A building of 8 floors and a tower of 18 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars optional. Delivery 53…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$5,70M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$603,000
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications