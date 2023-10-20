  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,27M
26/08/2025
$1,27M
14/07/2025
$1,19M
7
ID: 26926
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, from 2 rooms to penthouse. Delivery: 30 months

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

