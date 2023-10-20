  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
26/08/2025
$1,32M
14/07/2025
$1,24M
;
4
ID: 26804
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace of 10m2 3 rooms 85m2 with terrace 10m2 3,5 rooms 86m2 with terrace 10m2 With cellar and parking Price from 3.400.000sh Above the shops there are 3, 4 and 5 room apartments 4 rooms 97m2 with 12m2 terrace with cellar and 2parkings Price from 4.100.00sh 5 rooms 120m2 with terrace of 11m2 Prices per floor , from 4.857.000sh with cellar and 2 parking spaces 5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar 118m2 and 120m2 terrace Price 6.200.000sh Penthouse 6 rooms 133m2 with beautiful terrace of 133m2, possibility of swimming pool 6 rooms 156m2 with beautiful terrace of 130m2 possibility to make a swimming pool Price 12,000,000 sh Method of payment :2 20%-80% 15% on signature, the balance to be divided in several times Note: prices may be subject to change (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% H.taxes) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
