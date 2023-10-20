  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2

Jerusalem, Israel
$960,000
26/08/2025
$960,000
14/07/2025
$898,880
6
ID: 26822
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2 New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Apartment of 4 rooms 94m2 and 12m2 terrace on the 14th floor Price: 3.200.000 sh including 1 cellar and 1 parking lot 4 room apartment 104m2 and 12m2 terrace on the 4th floor Price : 3,400,000 sh including 1 cellar and parking These prices do not include our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at the following numbers: 054 946 1963 Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

