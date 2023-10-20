  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,60M
26/08/2025
$3,60M
14/07/2025
$3,37M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 26813
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace of 10m2 3 rooms 85m2 with terrace 10m2 3,5 rooms 86m2 with terrace 10m2 With cellar and parking Price from 3.400.000sh Above the shops there are 3, 4 and 5 room apartments 4 rooms 97m2 with 12m2 terrace with cellar and 2parkings Price from 4.100.00sh 5 rooms 120m2 with terrace of 11m2 Prices per floor , from 4.857.000sh with cellar and 2 parking spaces 5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar 118m2 and 120m2 terrace Price 6.200.000sh Penthouse 6 rooms 133m2 with beautiful terrace of 133m2, possibility of swimming pool 6 rooms 156m2 with beautiful terrace of 130m2 possibility to make a swimming pool Price 12,000,000 sh Method of payment :2 20%-80% 15% on signature, the balance to be divided in several times Note: prices may be subject to change (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% H.taxes) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$996,000
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$444,000
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,23M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,25M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,60M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Yedidia Frankel Project 40 Building classified only where the façade will be rehabilitated (the rest will be a new construction) located at Herzl 82 Yedidia Frankel in the new VIBE in Tel Aviv in the heart of the lively Florentine district 6 storey shop project For sale 2 stores 2 rooms wi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$396,000
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes:…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$660,000
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications