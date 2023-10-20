Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New project in Holyland Jerusalem, located in a 30-storey building, close to Bayit Vegan and Ramat Sharet and 5 minutes from Malha Canyon and the road leading to all Jerusalem
Luxury lobby with 4 elevators, guard and gym,.
Parking and cellar for each apartment
Entry in 2027
From 3 to 6 rooms with penthouses and ground floor
3 rooms 81m2 and terrace of 9m2
4 rooms 108m2 and terrace of 12m2
4 rooms 110m2 and terrace of 10m2
4 rooms 130m2 and terrace of 13m2
5 rooms 123m2 and terrace of 10m2
Price from 3.500.000sh
Prices do not include our agency commission of 2% h.taxes)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return