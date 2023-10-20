  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem

Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
26/08/2025
$1,42M
14/07/2025
$1,33M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 26809
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28m2 garden at 5.270.000sh 4p ,113m2 and35m2 garden to 4.720.000sh Prices are subject to change and do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at number 054 946 1963

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vivre a givat shmouel quartier ramat adar qualite de vie au coeur disrael 8 derniers appartements disponibles
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$302,400
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$711,000
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,64M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$900,000
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications