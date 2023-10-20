Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor
Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project.
Deliverable December 2029
Payment method
This project is accompanied by Bank Leumi
20% 80% or multiple times
2 rooms from 53 to 69m2 with 9m2 terrace, from the 28th floor, south side view of the park with a cellar but no parking - Prices from 2.400.000 sh
2.5 rooms 69m2 and 12m2 terrace Price : 3,000,000 sh
3 rooms 80m2 and 11m2 terrace with cellar and parking, from the 22nd floor, exhibition : North/West
Price from 3.500.000 sh
5 rooms 120m2 and 11m2 terrace, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar, 9th floor - Price from 4.500.000 sh
5 rooms 135m2, 2 terraces of 18m2 and 12m2, 3 bathrooms with toilet, 11th floor –
Price from 5,000,000 sh
These prices can be subject to variation and do not include our agency commission which is 2% H.Taxes
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
