Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite

New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion,
Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quality. .
Large choice of apartments from: 2 rooms in the penthouse with garden ground floor.
- 2 rooms on the ground floor of 44 m2 with garden of 16 m2
- 4 rooms ground floor of 117 m2 with garden of 142 m2
- 3 rooms of 83 m2 + balcony of 3 m2
- 5 rooms of 112 m2 + terrace of 11 m2
- Penthouse 210 m2 surface 42 m2 terrace
.
Cellar and parking for each apartment.
delivery 30 months
Flexible timetable .
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return