Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,30M
26/08/2025
$1,30M
14/07/2025
$1,22M
8
ID: 26922
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quality. . Large choice of apartments from: 2 rooms in the penthouse with garden ground floor. - 2 rooms on the ground floor of 44 m2 with garden of 16 m2 - 4 rooms ground floor of 117 m2 with garden of 142 m2 - 3 rooms of 83 m2 + balcony of 3 m2 - 5 rooms of 112 m2 + terrace of 11 m2 - Penthouse 210 m2 surface 42 m2 terrace . Cellar and parking for each apartment. delivery 30 months Flexible timetable .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

