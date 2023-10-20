Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 2 buildings,A building of 8 floors and a tower of 18 floors.
Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse.
Parking for each apartment, cellars optional.
Delivery 53 months .
Starting price for one of 2 pieces:
49 m2 with 6 m2 terrace : 1,820,000 nis
The Kiryat Yovel district enjoys magnificent views and is located in a strategic location with optimal access to the main roads, including Begin Boulevard and Golomb Street. The area is also ideally close to the Malcha shopping centre and Teddy Stadium.
Nearby are the districts of Beit VeGan, as well as Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
