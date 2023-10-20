  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 32803
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$554,815
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,05M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$584,805
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,46M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and pe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$899,700
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications