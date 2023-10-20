Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet.
- In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem.
- A residence of 2 beautiful 19-story tower with high level services, prestigious lobby with ceiling height, fully equipped gym, and business lounge.
- Large choice of apartments ranging from 3 , 4 and 5 rooms to the pentahouse .
All apartments are equipped with VRF air conditioning, + underfloor heating Electric shutters, insulating glazing etc.
Very flexible schedule;
delivery 48 months .
Jerusalem, Israel
