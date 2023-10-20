Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya

  1. Realting.com
$870,000
$870,000
$814,610
ID: 26954
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 3 buildings, including 2 buildings of 9 floors and 1 of 16 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars reserved for some apartments. delivery 50 months . starting price for one of 2 pieces: 67 m2 with 12 m2 terrace : 2300000 nis The Kiryat Yovel district enjoys magnificent views and is located in a strategic location with optimal access to the main roads, including Begin Boulevard and Golomb Street. The area is also ideally close to the Malcha shopping centre and Teddy Stadium. Nearby are the districts of Beit VeGan, as well as Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

