  Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$865,200
26/08/2025
$865,200
14/07/2025
$810,116
;
5

ID: 26818
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location


  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Some examples of prices: 3 rooms 82m2, balcony 12m2 Price: 2.884.000sh 4 rooms, 83, 85 or 94m2, balcony 12m2 Price from 2.959.000sh 5 pieces, and 6 pieces also available Prices do not include our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at the following numbers: 054 946 1963 Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

