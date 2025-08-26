Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents.
Some examples of prices:
3 rooms 82m2, balcony 12m2 Price: 2.884.000sh
4 rooms, 83, 85 or 94m2, balcony 12m2
Price from 2.959.000sh
5 pieces, and 6 pieces also available
Prices do not include our agency fees
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us immediately at the following numbers: 054 946 1963
Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return