  Israel
  Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
26/08/2025
$1,43M
14/07/2025
$1,33M
;
3
ID: 26915
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem. - A residence of 2 beautiful 19-story tower with high level services, prestigious lobby with ceiling height, fully equipped gym, and business lounge. - Large choice of apartments ranging from 3 , 4 and 5 rooms to the pentahouse . All apartments are equipped with VRF air conditioning, + underfloor heating Electric shutters, insulating glazing etc. Very flexible schedule; delivery 48 months .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications