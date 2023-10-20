Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,64M
26/08/2025
$1,64M
14/07/2025
$1,53M
;
3
ID: 26830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and penthouses. The residence includes a club for residents, a synagogue, a gym, an elegant entrance hall and a crèche with independent entrance.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

