  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem District

New buildings for sale in Jerusalem District

Jerusalem
65
Jerusalem Subdistrict
117
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm. Highlights of the property: Location: Located…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$727,531
For sale in the Gila district, Apartment 4 rooms, 90 m2, 4th floor with elevator, the apartment is renovated in a modern building, balcony soucca, private parking, cellar, Yonkers and air conditioning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,56M
Spacious apartment in Kiryat Shmuel! Address : Rue Arave Berlin, Kiryat Shmuel Area : 139 m2 + terrace of 70 m2 Beautiful view of the Knesset Private car park This bright and spacious apartment is a rare opportunity! It is fully renovated, offering the possibility to accommodate your needs…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 - ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 - ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$842,700
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-Wes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
quiet and green street. modern and spacious apartment. elevator. 2 large balconys soucca. parking. immediate entry
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$983,150
Beautiful apartment, recent, spacious, pleasant, completely renovated, well-fitted kitchen, master suite, mamad, 2 balconies (1 soucca), 2 bathrooms, laundry, sunny, quiet elevator, suitable for disabled, central near synagogues, shopping center, schools, park in Messila
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$997,195
Welcome to this charming apartment, completely renovated with care and elegance, ideal for a family looking for a peaceful and warm living environment. Located on the 1st floor of an old and low building, with several entrances, this property offers both character and modernity. Surface: 83…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble tres luxueux
Residential quarter Immeuble tres luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,54M
Very luxurious apartment, in the heart of Jerusalem, elevator, terrace (43 m2), soccah, view of the park, independent heating, cellar, parking, quiet
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loca…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters, Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access Two entrances. Tama 38 shor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive project in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem. "Bustan arnona", this shop-like project includes two small 6-storey buildings for 44 units, offering unique apartments and penthouses with impressive outdoor spaces. The apartme…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,275
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the prestigious Rehavia district. This area is characterized by quiet streets and a neat environment, with easy access to the city centre. The nearby Gaza street offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, bank…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,69M
In small quiet and pastoral street, quality project, garden (approx. 150 m2), under construction
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement moderne de 2 pieces au coeur de la ville - emplacement ideal - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement moderne de 2 pieces au coeur de la ville - emplacement ideal - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$587,081
Discover this charming and bright 2-room apartment located on Eliyahu Mani Street, just steps from the famous Mahane Yehuda Market, top rated restaurants and convenient public transport. Located on the 1st floor of a modern building with elevator for Shabbat, this apartment is perfect for p…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf de 5 pieces 156m2 terrasse 41m2 kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf de 5 pieces 156m2 terrasse 41m2 kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
Beautiful 4 rooms of 92 m2 at the cadastre rue hanauh Albek with balcony of 8,5 m2 partly soucah located on the 5th floor with a splendid view of the walls of jerusalem, elevator + a cellar and 2 parking spaces free of charge
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison a vendre yemin moshe
Residential quarter Maison a vendre yemin moshe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
In the first quarter outside the walls of Jerusalem In the heart of Yemen Moshe district, historic house with high ceilings and lots of stamp, House on two levels 300 m2. A large terrace of about 30 m2 with panoramic view Requires total renovation 13900000 shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
SINGLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE TAKEN! Sale Jerusalem district beit Akerem Small building in a quiet and picturesque area, close to the tramway 3 pieces 65m2 fully renovated modern, spacious, bright and very pleasant Large living room Air conditioning In progress of Pinouy Binouy very advanced, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,742
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown Floor: 6th Parts: 2 Balcony: Yes Parking : Yes Furnished: No Available from: 15 June 2025 Rent : 6,200 NIS Condominium charges (Va'ad Bayit): 550 NIS per month Semerenko Group Municipal tax (Arnona): Approximately 4,500 NIS per year You said: 1 . I m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
For sale on KIRIAT YOVEL - New building, Appart 3 pcs, 76m2, completely renovated, 5th floor with elevator, 2 terraces (including soucca), cellar, air conditioning
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,50M
MAMILLA Yitzhak Kariv Street 127 m2 gross (100 m2 net) 3 pieces 2nd floor (equivalent 4th floor in practice) 2 bathrooms Parking 2 elevators, including a Shabbat elevator Fully furnished An exceptional apartment located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, just above the avenues of…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces neuf avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces neuf avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
In the heart of Bayit began near tram, bus, shops and children's park. New building after Tama 38 with private parking, lifts Chabat, common garden for the construction of the sourca, digicode to the entrance. Apartment 5 rooms new very invested, with balcony 12m2, magnificent modern kitche…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif
Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$19,52M
This unique location located on the Western Wall Square in the heart of the Jewish quarter of Jerusalem presents, after 2500 years!, an exceptional real estate opportunity with profound historical and religious significance. Its unrivalled proximity to the Western Wall Square, just a few met…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702
Office for rent in Bakaa quiet and pastoral, tables and chairs included, private entrance, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira
Residential quarter Penthouse a arnona hatseira
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious penthouse 120 m2, huge terrase / soccah (75 m2), swimming pool, 2 parking spaces, cellar, 3 toilets, quiet, well maintained, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$674,160
good investment 3 pieces complete demolition and reconstruction agreement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$806,183
superbe appart a savione view africa prestigious building 4 elevators stunning view renewed by architect and fully furnished with balcony
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
Charming building with elevator 3 bedrooms 3rd floor parking lot Mahsan Arnona neighbourhood, Jerusalem Pastoral Atmosphere of Jerusalem Community of quality, close to cultural and leisure centres. Close to the Bekaa district
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,11M
Beautiful house 7 rooms (300 m2) on 3 levels with private elevator, private garden (175 m2), nice roof terrace (100 m2), quiet, pastoral and green, 2 parking spaces, 2 large cellars, basement, right of construction
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces vue har abayit
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces vue har abayit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
EXCLUSIVITY - FOR SALES- Jerusalem, City Centre Luxury building with lobby, 24/7 caretaker, 4 Shabbat elevators and reception room. ✨ Beautiful 3-room 83 m2 with balcony offering stunning views of the Old Town and Har Habayit! Top-of-the-range open-plan kitchen, spacious living room, master…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem no work has been planned 5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions. 2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park. , Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$842,700
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem
Residential quarter Bel appartement neuf et meuble de 3 pieces 80m2 a kiriat moshe jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$955,060
Beautiful furnished apartment of 3 rooms of 80m2 , with terrace soccah on the 17th floor with beautiful view. Immediate entrance, Pictures on request Located in a new building, 100m from the hakala rakevet, 5 minutes from the tahana merkazit and the train to Tel Aviv in 26 minutes. Air con…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem
Residential quarter Luxury apartment in the heart of jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,84M
This is a shell property. Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Central and quiet location with views of the 4 room lumineux duplex walk near Emek refaim. Parking and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood! Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building. The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
MOSHAVA GUERMANIT - in the gardens of Katmon. Apartment on the ground floor with a huge garden of about 370 m2 quiet and green + a closed terrace of 30 m2. Elevator. Parking. cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipp…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,949
For rent beautiful new apartment 4 rooms - 108m2 – Kiryat Moshe Jerusalem Balcony 14m2, 19th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 2 sinks 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, underfloor heating Armored door, 1 parking, lift, disabled access, intercom Exposure: south e…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Perfectly furnished and designed apartment in the heart of Rehavia - 3 terraces for stunning views, renovated building, elevator Shabbat, private parking, Central Air Conditioner, Smart Home, Underfloor Heating, Alarm, Intercom
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$589,890
In the center of Jerusalem near the great synagogue, 7 minutes walk from the Mamilla. Luxury building , very nice lobby , 2 rooms well agency with 1 parking place
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,06M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$966,296
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$772,475
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Grills, armored door, elevator Need for renovations Price : 2,750,000sh (This price does not include our agency commissi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,04M
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and just a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 88m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Renovated 3-room apartment, area 88m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem On the 1st floor with beautiful terrace of 50m2 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room kitchen 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 wc Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, electric shutters, armored door 1 lift parking, Disabled access Pric…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
**Windows of Jerusalem Building, Downtown Entrance hall Elevator 3 pieces 11th floor out of 12 Parking Fully furnished Price: NIS 6,700 Monthly expenses: 555 NIS Municipal tax (Arnona): NIS 359 per month Available from 01/05/2025**
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,02M
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathroo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence jerusalem height
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence jerusalem height
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$772,475
In the Residence Migdale Yerouchalayim In the city center of Jerusalem, proximity of the great synagogue, and 7 minutes walk from the mamilla. In a beautiful residence with swimming pool, gym, guard 24/24, very nice 2 rooms well arranged with views of the walls, fully equipped and furnished.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans rue calme
Residential quarter Dans rue calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Small quiet street in the heart of Baka - Penthouse/Duplex 5 rooms, terraces (15 m2) + balcony (6 m2), 2nd and 3rd floor, ascend, 3 orientations, parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
Exclusive: Sale Jerusalem In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, at the foot of the tram and a few minutes from the Mamila! Small new building, beautiful lobby, asc Chabat: apartment 3 rooms 72m2 + balcony soucca 9m2 fully Soucca, very invested, large bedrooms, american kitchen, bathroom/ bat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2. Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem! Alone on the f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Apartment 5 rooms 119m2 with terrace 12m2 (soucca part for 2 people) Bayit Vegan Jerusalem In good condition Price: 4.300.000sh Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 4 bedrooms (1 mamad) 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech powder, electric radiators, electric shutters, grilling A…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$151,686
64 apartments are offered for rent: Studios Apartments 2 rooms Apartments 3 rooms Floor collective shelter (Mamad) The apartments are furnished and equipped to offer maximum comfort. Planned: Fully equipped gym Shared workspaces Possibility of parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,73M
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathroom, 3 toilet + cellar and 1 parking space
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$617,980
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park. In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators. Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view. Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room. D…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem abu tor
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem abu tor
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,635
A superb duplex with stunning views of the Temple Mount 5 rooms on two levels, three full bathrooms Air conditioning, parking, spacious balcony, elevator Furnished and well designed
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$632,025
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction. In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view. 2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom. Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
New on the market! In the district of Ramat Sharet bordering Bayit Vagan, in a quiet and pavilion street, very requested location. House of 280m2 net with a beautiful private courtyard of 150m2. On 3 floors, very spacious and bright, huge living room and separate kitchen, master suite on the…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,68M
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,247
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new district Kiriat Alehoum 2 minutes walk from the cinema city. facing the gan saver , very beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony; beautiful view , very beautiful stay filled with sun 2 bathrooms , cellar and free parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
New penthouse 5 rooms 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cul…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces . a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
For sale in Baka - a large 4 room apartment. TAMA 38, move. Will become 5 rooms + a balcony soucca + parking, bright central to renovate, close to cafes, schools, bus
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$924,161
In the city centre of Jerusalem, close to Chouk Mahane Yehuda and Tramway. 4 rooms with a surface of 98.5 m2, very sunny and very quiet apartment. Magnificent view of each window on the park and the keneset. potential to make it a 5pieces . very serious sellers. Free of charge
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
In the heart of the city centre on the 7th floor with elevator, a bright 3 rooms enjoying a spacious balcony with a rural view of the Garden of Independence. Available immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
Very beautiful Arab house, lots of character, renewed by architect, huge gardens, private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
A bright apartment, TAMA 38, advanced, 3 air directions, close to gardens, schools, cafes, shops, shopping centers, bus, immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe exceptionnel a har homa - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$876,408
Discover this magnificent 119 m2 apartment, ideally located on the 12th floor of a prestigious Varshawski Street Tower, in the sought after district of Har Homa. This elegant and modern living space offers: 5 spacious rooms, including a bright living room opening onto a terrace of 14 m2 wit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove 5 pieces - 140m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Renovated apartment 5 rooms - 140m2 – Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Soucca balcony 7 and 5 m2, 2nd floor Apartment located on Harav Haim Mihlin Street in Bet veigan, near the Yeshiva Kol Yaacov. Located on the 2nd floor of a building of 4 floors, 5 rooms including 4 bedrooms. 2 soccah terraces of 7…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
In the center of Bait Vegan very beautiful cottage 220 m 2 Habitable with 120 m2 terrace + 120 m2 garden + cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,56M
Luxury and unique duplex, 515 square meters net (about 1,000 square meters gross). 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms. Entrance level: 76 square meters of parking, 2 warehouses and a swimming pool service area Entertainment level: approximately 300 square meters with heated pool, jacuzzi, gym, dry and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,629
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equippe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2 located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg 4 bedrooms, (parental room) 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access Price: 4.500.000sh. agency commission 2% + Maam For mor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Holyland -bait vagan -jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland -bait vagan -jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 ( 5 rooms original possibility to render it in its condition with ease and has less cost ) terrace of 11 m2 with a panoramic view of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Apartment Soucca 4 rooms perfectly distributed. 1 Terrace Soucca of 10 m2 + 1 Terrace of 5 m2 Cave + Private parking. Recent construction. Panoramic view. Exceptional situation
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rdc libre de suite grand balcon
Residential quarter Rdc libre de suite grand balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$786,520
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, both central and quiet, green area, near synagogues and public garden, charming apartment on the ground floor, complete accessibility, fully renovated, large balcony with soucca. Parking in the building and cellar of 9 m2. Free now! Hadassa Exclusive, TAKAM agency
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
In the heart of the Moshava in a building of new character, large entrance hall, new apartment, parking, 3 air directions, balcony soucca, suitable for disabled people, immediate entrance
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$525,283
Located in a charming pedestrian street in the lively centre of Jerusalem, this 40 square meters apartment with 1 bedroom offers unbeatable comfort and charm. Just 10 steps from the street level and 20 minutes walk from the Old Town and the Western Wall, this apartment is perfect for living …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,85M
Rue Reuven Apartment of 5 large rooms Statement nine 113 square meters Balcony 12 square meters new building Saturday lift parking lot safe warehouse brilliant
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,75M
Complex in the heart of Baka, Yehuda Street. Duplex 5 rooms 126 m2 + 3 rooms 68 m2 + studio/office 24 m2 Spacious balconies, parking, air conditioning, 3 air directions
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur du centre ville
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur du centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,23M
Authentic house, in the center of town, quiet, full of charm, high ceilings, large garden (100 m2), renovated, immediate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Pied-a-terre haute couture au coeur de jerusalem - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Pied-a-terre haute couture au coeur de jerusalem - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,70M
Exquisite luxury apartment in the heart of Jerusalem Discover the quintessence of luxury life in the lively centre of Jerusalem. This superb apartment, located on the 2nd floor of a prestigious building with an intelligent elevator at the cutting edge of technology, offers an unparalleled l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Residential quarter Jerusalem har homa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Beautiful 4 rooms for sale in the heart of Har Homa with a surface of 117 m2 + 2 terraces soucah, living area of 8 m2 and a kitchen side of 22 m2. 2 bathrooms, a parking space and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,966
In the most prestigious new project of the city center of Jerusalem, guard 24/7, luxurious lobby, semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, mikvé for men and women, synagogue and more. Luxury apartment new developer 2 rooms 44 meters + 10 meters balcony, high standing kitchen with central ilot…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
In the heart of the Baka- luxurious and new apartment of 5 rooms 130 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2. 3 bathrooms and toilets Large cellar and parking Mamad Total accessibility
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,61M
On the beautiful and pastoral street Caspi with panoramic views of the old town. Private entrance, 2 succah terraces + private roof and a private elevator on each floor, renovated with great potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
apartment for sale, Baka district, New building, 4 rooms, 90 m2, bright apartment, central and quiet. 2 bathrooms, parking and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
1 2
Realting.com
Go