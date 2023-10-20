Residential quarter Rova hayovel kyriat yovel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
ROVA HAYOVEL – Residential excellence in Kyriat Yovel
Ideally located in the heart of Kyriat Yovel, Rehov Uruguay, close to shops, transport, schools and amenities, the ROVA HAYOVEL project offers a rare living environment, combining comfort, modernity and quality.
This exclusive boutique project, signed by renowned promoters Guy and Doron Lévy, recognized for their seriousness and the quality of their achievements, has been designed in every detail to offer a high-end residential experience.
The building, with an elegant and contemporary design, will benefit from luxurious services, neat finishes and bright spaces, meeting the highest standards of comfort and aesthetics.
Apartments from 2.5 to 5 rooms
High-end services
Central location and search
An ideal opportunity to live or invest in a developing neighbourhood, within a rare and qualitative project.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
