  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Rova hayovel kyriat yovel

Residential quarter Rova hayovel kyriat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 33197
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
ROVA HAYOVEL – Residential excellence in Kyriat Yovel Ideally located in the heart of Kyriat Yovel, Rehov Uruguay, close to shops, transport, schools and amenities, the ROVA HAYOVEL project offers a rare living environment, combining comfort, modernity and quality. This exclusive boutique project, signed by renowned promoters Guy and Doron Lévy, recognized for their seriousness and the quality of their achievements, has been designed in every detail to offer a high-end residential experience. The building, with an elegant and contemporary design, will benefit from luxurious services, neat finishes and bright spaces, meeting the highest standards of comfort and aesthetics. Apartments from 2.5 to 5 rooms High-end services Central location and search An ideal opportunity to live or invest in a developing neighbourhood, within a rare and qualitative project.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,82M
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$739,860
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rova hayovel kyriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,41M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications