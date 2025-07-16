  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex A unique project 30 meters from the ocean on the picturesque Virgin Beach.

Residential complex A unique project 30 meters from the ocean on the picturesque Virgin Beach.

Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$236,000
BTC
2.8071730
ETH
147.1359397
USDT
233 329.5433761
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 27556
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 002236
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Town
    Candidasa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We are opening a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean in one of the most picturesque corners of Bali - Virgin Beach in the Karangasem area, 4.5 km from the village of Candi Dasa.

A luxurious 4-storey hotel complex includes 84 rooms, each of which offers direct access to the ocean and stunning views of the endless waters.

  • Number of bedrooms: studio, 1
  • Area: 46 m2 - 101 m2
  • Furnishings: fully furnished

For investors:

  • Rent: Ensure a stable income from 15%
  • Resale: Receive a profit of 35%

Payment plan:

  • Down payment 30%
  • No% installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Lobby
  • Cafes and restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • SPA salon
  • Children's playground
  • Diving center
  • Water sports
  • 24/7 security

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Candidasa, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex A unique project 30 meters from the ocean on the picturesque Virgin Beach.
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$236,000
