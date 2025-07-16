Residential complex A unique project 30 meters from the ocean on the picturesque Virgin Beach.

We are opening a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean in one of the most picturesque corners of Bali - Virgin Beach in the Karangasem area, 4.5 km from the village of Candi Dasa.

A luxurious 4-storey hotel complex includes 84 rooms, each of which offers direct access to the ocean and stunning views of the endless waters.

Number of bedrooms: studio, 1

Area: 46 m2 - 101 m2

Furnishings: fully furnished

For investors:

Rent: Ensure a stable income from 15%

Resale: Receive a profit of 35%

Payment plan:

Down payment 30%

No% installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Lobby

Cafes and restaurants

Fitness center

SPA salon

Children's playground

Diving center

Water sports

24/7 security

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.