Indonesia is introducing a new 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa that is ideal for lovers of Bali and other popular tourist destinations in the country. This new visa is designed to make traveling easier and make Indonesia a more attractive destination for foreign tourists.

The new D1 visa falls under tourist, family, and transit visas. It allows successful applicants to visit Indonesia for up to 60 days over five years.

Benefits of the D1 visa

The D1 visa has several advantages, including:

Validity period. The visa is valid for five years, allowing travelers to make multiple trips to Indonesia during this period.

Multiple Entry. The visa allows tourists to enter and exit Indonesia unlimited times during its validity period.

Long Stay. Tourists can stay in Indonesia for up to 60 days at a time on this visa.

Cost. The visa cost is 15,000,000 Indonesian rupiah (about $1,000).

Requirements for a five-year visa

To obtain a D1 visa, applicants must meet the following requirements:

A valid passport with a validity of at least 6 months from the date of application.

Proof of livelihood of at least US$2,000 or equivalent.

A recent color photograph.

Additional documents, such as invitations or correspondence from government agencies or private institutions explaining the relationship with the applicant; or a statement from a spouse or parents explaining the family relationship with the applicant and the activities to be carried out in Indonesia.

How to apply for a D1 visa

D1 visa applications can be submitted online at the official Indonesian Immigration Service website: https://molina.imigrasi.go.id/. Applicants will need to create an account and complete the online application form. After that, they will need to upload the required documents and pay the visa fee.