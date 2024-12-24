Bali is attracting more investors and remote workers with its affordable properties and high-income potential. In this review, we have collected options for inexpensive housing in Bali (with prices starting from 50,000 euros) in three popular areas: Ubud, Canggu, and Kutuh.

Contents:

  1. Apartments in Ubud
  2. Apartments in Canggu
  3. Apartments in Kutuh

Apartments in Ubud

Ubud is in the central part of Bali, known as the cultural and spiritual capital of the island. Every year hundreds of thousands of tourists come here to immerse themselves in the authentic Balinese atmosphere, practice yoga and meditation and enjoy the pristine nature. Let's consider several options for inexpensive housing in Ubud.

We found a cheap one-studio apartment in Ubud with the following characteristics:

  • Area: 19 m².
  • Price: €51,928 (€2733 per m²).
  • Floor: 1 of 3.
  • Completion date: 2026.

This property is part of an ambitious conceptual village with developed infrastructure. The projected declared yield is 15–20% per annum.

Project infrastructure:

  • Total area of ​​infrastructure: 16,250 m².
  • Complex size: 355 apartments, 240 villas.
  • Availability of coworking spaces, cafés, and children's areas.
  • Sports and educational spaces.
  • Aquatic center with artificial waves.
  • Holistic clinic and spa center.
  • Retreat spaces.

The apartment is suitable for investment with potential for rental, personal residence in a community space, as well as remote work in a creative environment.

Now let's look at the characteristics of another, already two-bedroom apartment in Ubud:

  • Area: 68 m².
  • Price: €81,992 (€1206 per m²).
  • Completion date: 2025.
  • Full finishing.
  • Free access to the fitness room.

This property is an attractive investment property in one of the most popular tourist areas of Bali. The occupancy rate in Ubud reaches 90%, and the yield in 2023 is 15% with an upward trend.

The financial model voiced by the authors of the advertisement:

  • Daily rental price: $85.
  • Net annual profit: $16,256.
  • Return on Investment (ROI): 18.06%.
  • Payback period: 5.5 years.

Apartments in Canggu

Canggu accommodation is also in demand as it is a popular area in Bali that has become a magnet for young and creative professionals from all over the world. It is famous for its black volcanic beaches, co-working spaces, trendy cafes, yoga studios and a relaxed atmosphere.

Characteristics studio apartment in Canggu with an area of ​​33 m²:

  • Area: 33 m².
  • Price: €81,081 (€2457 per m²).
  • Location: Jalan Pura Batu Mejan, Canggu area.
  • Completion date: 2025.

Project infrastructure:

  • Cozy inner garden.
  • Children's playground of European standard.
  • Swimming pool with panoramic sunset views.
  • Modern gym.
  • Underground parking.

This apartment is ideal for those who dream of living on a tropical island with developed infrastructure and an international community.

Here's an option for a 2-bedroom villa in Canggu.

This villa in Bali is notable for the following:

  • Area: 46 m².
  • Price: €74,704 (€1,624 per m²).
  • Location: Jalan Pura Batu Mejan, Canggu area.
  • Number of bedrooms: 1.
  • Number of bathrooms: 2.
  • Projected growth in value: 30% per year.

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • Coworking spaces
  • Communal swimming pool
  • Sports areas
  • Recreation areas
  • Playground

The developer recommends hurrying, as 70% of the complex has already been sold.

Apartments in Kutuh

Kutuh is a young, rapidly developing area in the south of Bali, located between the famous beaches of Uluwatu and Nusa Dua. Traditional Balinese villages, picturesque hills, and incredible views of the ocean are still preserved here, while the area is actively being built up with modern housing complexes and tourist infrastructure.

Let us take a look at the characteristics of this one-bedroom apartment in Kutuh, which is part of the Pandawa Dream project from the developer LOYO&BONDAR:

  • Area: 30 m².
  • Price: €84,087 (€2,803 per m²).
  • 3rd floor.
  • Interior decoration and furnishings
  • Completion date: 2027.

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • Spacious relaxation areas.
  • Coworking with high-speed Internet.
  • Modern fitness center and swimming pools.
  • Spa centre with massage and beauty services.
  • Restaurants with a variety of cuisines.

What the developer of the complex promises:

  • Full legal support.
  • Business plan for facility management.
  • Return on Investment (ROI): 17%.
  • Installments up to 24 months.

Here's an option for two-bedroom apartments in Kutuh in the same complex.

Characteristics of the apartment in Kutuh:

  • Area: 45 m².
  • Price: €105,109 (€2336 per m²).
  • 2nd floor.
  • Completion date: 2027.

These apartments in Bali are suitable for both investment and living.

