Darton Global

Estonia, Tallinn
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 month
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Website
darton-global.com
About the agency

Darton Global is an international company offering premium real estate and exclusive investment opportunities worldwide.

We work with verified assets in key investment locations, offering apartments, villas, hotels, commercial properties, and land plots for purchase. Our clients include private and institutional investors seeking reliable assets with growth potential, as well as those looking at real estate as a tool for capital preservation and accumulation.

However, Darton Global is more than just a broker – it is a global investment hub, providing access to unique investment opportunities that are not available on the open market.

For VIP clients, we have created a private investment club, where members gain exclusive access to off-market deals, promising development projects, and early-stage investment opportunities. By joining the club, investors become part of an elite community, receive priority access to the best assets, personalized investment strategies, and invitations to private Darton Global events.

 

What do Darton Global club members receive?

✔ Access to exclusive deals – development projects, early-stage investments, and off-market real estate.

✔ Equity participation in projects – opportunities to invest in large-scale, high-yield development projects.

✔ Tailored investment strategies – a personalized approach to building an investment portfolio.

✔ Private events and investment tours – meetings with top industry experts, private networking.

✔ In-depth market analytics – research, forecasts, and reports on premium real estate.

To learn more about the membership conditions, please contact us, and we will provide all the details.

With global reach, international partnerships, and expertise in real estate investments, Darton Global connects investors with premium assets, creating opportunities for capital growth and strong portfolio development.

Services

Darton Global provides premium real estate investment services, offering customers access to the best assets and exclusive investment opportunities around the world.

Our services:

✔ Selection and sale of luxury real estate

We offer carefully selected apartments, villas, hotels, commercial real estate and land in key investment locations.

✔ Access to closed investment transactions

Darton Global customers get the opportunity to enter off-market projects, early development stages and premium facilities that are not available on the open market.

✔ Closed Investment Club

Darton Global members get priority access to the best investment assets, tailored capital growth strategies and the opportunity to participate in private meetings and investment tours.

✔ Investment consulting and transaction support

We help clients choose the most promising assets, advise on investment strategies, accompany legal registration of transactions and ensure financial transparency.

✔ Real Estate Market Analytics

Our clients receive detailed research, forecasts and reports on the premium real estate market, which allows them to make informed investment decisions.

✔ Asset and lease management

We provide real estate management services, including rental support, tax optimization and improving the profitability of objects.

Darton Global is your trusted partner in premium real estate and strategic investment.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Tallinn)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 20:00
Saturday
09:00 - 20:00
Sunday
09:00 - 20:00
My partners
1 agency 1 agent
New buildings
See all 7 new buildings
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$266,632
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced …
Agency
Darton Global
Residential complex pod upravleniem Ramada Pokupka unita
Residential complex pod upravleniem Ramada Pokupka unita
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,445
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Located in the picturesque Bukit area of Bali, this apartment complex offers the perfect combination of nature, comfort and investment appeal.Infrastructure and facilities:Two exquisite restaurants, a stylish bar and a spa for complete relaxation.A modern Smart Gym and two pools overlooking …
Agency
Darton Global
Residential complex pod upravleniem Best Western Pokupka unita
Residential complex pod upravleniem Best Western Pokupka unita
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$195,605
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Premium-class residential complex in the Altyntash district of Antalya.The project is built on the concept of RESORT-STYLE LIVING, which assumes the advantages of the resort, being in a developed metropolis. The concept of resort-style living is an approach to the design and creation of publ…
Agency
Darton Global
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia
from
$178,515
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
We offer a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean in one of the most picturesque corners of Bali - Virgin Beach in the Karangasem district, 4.5 km from the village of Chandi Dasa.The luxurious 4-storey hotel complex includes 84 rooms, each offering…
Agency
Darton Global
Residence v butik otele
Residence v butik otele
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$116,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and…
Agency
Darton Global
Our agents in Estonia
Maria Grechko
Maria Grechko
11 properties
Realting.com
