ESTABRO

Indonesia, Kedonganan
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
2 years 4 months
Languages
English, Türkçe
Website
estabro.com
About the agency

ESTABRO – Your Trusted Partner in Bali Real Estate Investment 🌿🌊

We specialize in high-yield real estate investments in Bali, offering profitable properties with full transaction support.

Why Invest in Bali?
✅ ROI up to 15-20% annually – one of the most profitable markets
✅ Year-round tourism ensures stable rental demand
✅ Strong real estate growth – prices increase 10-15% per year
✅ Top global destination with a thriving investment climate

Services

What We Offer:
✔ Selection of premium investment properties (villas, apartments, hotels)
✔ Full legal support for secure transactions
✔ Professional management – hassle-free passive income
✔ Tailored investment solutions to match your goals

📩 Contact us today – invest smart in Bali’s paradise!

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 23:00
Thursday
09:00 - 23:00
Friday
09:00 - 23:00
Saturday
09:00 - 23:00
Sunday
09:00 - 23:00
New buildings
Tourist complex AURA
Tourist complex AURA
Tourist complex AURA
Tourist complex AURA
Tourist complex AURA
Tourist complex AURA
Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$79,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 23–156 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.7
102,900 – 121,900
Villa
25.0 – 156.0
102,900 – 286,900
Studio apartment
23.2
79,900 – 94,900
Agency
ESTABRO
Close
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Show all Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Apart-hotel Prima Residence
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$195,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 50–93 m²
8 real estate properties 8
**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.4
195,000 – 259,000
Apartment 2 rooms
93.1
398,000 – 498,000
Close
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Show all Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool ove…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
300,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
640,000
Close
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Show all Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of the tourist area of Berawa, just 500 meters from the famous Batu Bolong and Berawa beaches. The area is known as the epicenter of surf culture, trendy beach clubs (FINNS Beach Club, Atlas Beach Club, La B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
280,000 – 430,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
540,000 – 840,000
Close
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Show all Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 101–337 m²
3 real estate properties 3
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenitie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
101.0
410,000
Apartment 2 rooms
202.0
780,000
Apartment 3 rooms
337.0
3,50M
Close
