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Terraced Villas for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
92
Nikiti
32
Neos Marmaras
12
Toroni Municipal Unit
20
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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Stone villa with a total area of 300 m² (250 m² of living space and 50 m² of basement) on a …
$1,96M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover our new luxury villa for sale in Nikiti, Halkidiki – an exceptional destination for…
Price on request
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Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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