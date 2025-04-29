Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
31
Nikiti
5
Toroni Municipal Unit
11
Neos Marmaras
4
4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
