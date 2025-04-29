Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sithonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Sithonia Municipal Unit
177
Nikiti
88
Toroni Municipal Unit
20
Neos Marmaras
19
House Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$735,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 13 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 13 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of one …
$322,972
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$535,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$861,072
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$379,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$549,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$630,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Nikiti, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-ba…
$625,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4…
$782,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$240,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Sithonia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go