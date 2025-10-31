Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

10 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 82 sq.m is for sale in Nikiti, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a spacious…
$291,362
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-level apartment for sale with a total area of 75 sq.m, located on the second and third…
$266,202
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$406,423
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
A two-level apartment of 90 sq.m is for sale, located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a residen…
$308,838
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: an 80 m² Maisonette in Ormos Panagias, Sithonia. The property is located in a pict…
$291,357
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a two-level maisonette of 100 sq.m located in Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pro…
$313,527
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a two-level apartment of 75 m² in Nikiti, Sithonia (Halkidiki). The first level in…
$198,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a two-level apartment (maisonette) of 103 sq.m, located in the seaside village of …
$324,071
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$325,139
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale furnished two-level detached house, with a total area of 100 sq.m., ideal for those…
$249,942
