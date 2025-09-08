Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
75
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
51
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
26
Municipality of Alimos
22
22 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,05M
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$763,127
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$994,875
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$3,51M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor con…
$1,29M
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$643,742
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,05M
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$842,717
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consi…
$1,40M
Close
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 640 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$4,21M
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$2,22M
Close
Townhouse in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one le…
$713,969
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$936,353
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$1,93M
Close
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$819,309
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,99M
Close
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor con…
$1,17M
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,49M
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,57M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$661,299
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$444,767
Close
