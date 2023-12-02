Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

15 properties total found
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
per month
3 room cottage with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
per month
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€720,000
per month
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
€1,30M
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€1,20M
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,00M
per month
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€850,000
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,92M
per month
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 564 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€720,000
per month
3 room cottage with furnishings in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€370,000
per month
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€630,000
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 348 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€2,80M
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,27M
per month
