Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Glyfada
16
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
13
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
5
Municipal Unit of Elliniko
4
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38 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 760 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$5,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
$1,22M
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Cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$354,195
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 310 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$843,564
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
$291,341
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,05M
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Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 564 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 564 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 281 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 281 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 128sq.m. built to …
$1,05M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Glyfada south of Athens, Pyrnari area, maisonette of 147 sq.m. luxury construction, in excel…
$908,985
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,91M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 239 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 239 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Glyfada south near the center of the municipality maisonette 130 newly built luxury construc…
$990,561
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Cottage in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 150 m²
A two-story detached house with a total area of 150 sq.m. is being auctioned Auction da…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
$501,107
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
In Ano Glyfada, 2 properties with a total area of ​​92 sq m are being sold together. They co…
$226,081
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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 526 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 526 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 163 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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