Seaview Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
75
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
51
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
26
Municipality of Alimos
22
36 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 144 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$860,274
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,05M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$731,525
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 256 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,45M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$763,127
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,06M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$994,875
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$3,51M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,40M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor con…
$1,29M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,05M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,70M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$831,013
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 216 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,03M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 348 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$3,28M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$2,22M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,38M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 203 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,70M
Townhouse in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one le…
$713,969
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$936,353
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 243 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,98M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$1,93M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$866,126
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
$1,76M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$819,309
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,54M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$838,036
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of th…
$1,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,99M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement cons…
$1,64M
