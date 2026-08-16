Villas for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

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Villas in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

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Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
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11 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 816 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$923,403
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 293 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$1,39M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 540 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. in Attica. From the windows there is a magnificent vie…
$3,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 287 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 810 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 810 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one kit…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Villa for sale in Golf, Glyfada of Athens - South for 1.600.000€ (Listing No GK010). Another…
$1,68M
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