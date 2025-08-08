Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Glyfada
75
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
51
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
26
Municipality of Alimos
22
5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,91M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 128sq.m. built to …
$1,05M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,05M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Glyfada south near the center of the municipality maisonette 130 newly built luxury construc…
$992,190
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,34M
Property types in Regional Unit of South Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
