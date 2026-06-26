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Terraced Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

;
Athens
58
Municipality of Athens
60
Municipality of Zografos
13
Municipality of Vyronas
6
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2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Penthouse maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. 6th-7th floor, in an excellent location next to the …
Price on request
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Property types in Regional Unit of Central Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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