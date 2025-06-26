Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
75
Municipality of Athens
76
Municipality of Ilioupoli
23
Municipality of Galatsi
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 4 level…
$988,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Athens.The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consis…
$976,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room. G…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Regional Unit of Central Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go