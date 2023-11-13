UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Townhouse
Clear all
153 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
5
2
150 m²
3/1
The maisonette is located in the Pefki area Owner's terrace 40 sq.m
€545,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5
3
317 m²
2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
4
1
100 m²
4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Athens, Greece
4
2
101 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€450,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Athens, Greece
5
4
195 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€950,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
5
4
224 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
6
4
221 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,15M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
6
2
184 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€950,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
5
2
146 m²
4/1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€660,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
4
2
137 m²
6/1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€650,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
125 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
124 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
127 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€693,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
3
2
125 m²
5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
4
2
108 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€240,000
1
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view
Athens, Greece
4
2
120 m²
5/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€720,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4
2
190 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€470,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4
2
240 m²
1/3
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€515,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Athens, Greece
4
2
162 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€585,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3
1
133 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€185,000
1
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
5
1
145 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€520,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
3
229 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
3
251 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
3
246 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3
2
92 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor …
€320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Alas, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€575,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5
3
270 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4
3
151 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Pyrgi, Greece
3
1
111 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 1 level. The …
€182,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4
2
140 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€520,000
Recommend
