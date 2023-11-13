Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

153 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
The maisonette is located in the Pefki area Owner's terrace 40 sq.m
€545,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€2,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 1 level. The third floor …
€740,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€450,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,15M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor…
€660,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€650,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€693,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€683,000
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€240,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€720,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€470,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€515,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€585,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€185,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fifth floor…
€520,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,03M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor …
€320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Alas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Alas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€575,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 1 level. The …
€182,000
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€520,000

